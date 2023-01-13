Here's How You Can Buy iPhone 14 For Less Than Rs 50,000 On Flipkart!

Discount By Flipkart

The 128GB variant of iPhone 14 is normally priced at Rs 79,900 on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. But this time, you can grab it at just Rs 73,990, on a discount of 7% i.e., Rs 5910.

Exchange Offers

Not only this, but you can also get this variant at an even lower price as Flipkart is providing exchange offers worth up to Rs 23,000. After availing of all these offers, the price of the smartphone will drop to Rs 50,990. You can also get an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange of select models, which makes the final price lesser than Rs 50,000. However, if you do not have an old mobile phone that you want to exchange, then you may not be able to get this discount.

Bank Offers

HDFC Bank Credit Card: All customers can apply for an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 with an HDFC bank credit card on non-EMI transactions as well as on an HDFC debit card for EMI transactions.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: If you pay for the smartphone via a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can avail of a 5% discount.

Other Available Offers

If you sign up for Flipkart Pay Later, you can get Flipkart Gift Card worth up to Rs 1000/-.