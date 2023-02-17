Google Layoffs Begin In India, Over 450 Employees Asked To Leave

Google is not the only tech giant to resort to layoffs. Amazon has planned to lay off 18,000 employees, and Meta has let go of 13,000 employees. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, took responsibility for the layoffs, stating that the company had been bullish with hiring during and before the pandemic. In line with the trend, Alphabet announced its plans to cut 12,000 jobs last month, joining other tech companies in scaling back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation. Not just these, but dozens of other tech companies have announced mass global layoffs.

The layoffs in Google India and other tech companies globally are a result of the current global economic situation. However, the abrupt and impersonal manner in which the layoff news was conveyed to employees through emails has come under criticism. While these events may create uncertainty and affect the livelihoods of employees, the employees hope that the industry and its stakeholders will take steps to help affected employees find new jobs.