Ericsson Announces Layoffs, To Remove 1,400 Jobs

Telecommunications and networking giant Ericsson on February 20, 2023 announced that it plans to slash 1,400 jobs in Sweden to reduce its operational costs.

Earlier in December 2022, the Stockholm-headquartered company had said that it was targeting to reduce costs by $880 Million by the end of 2023. This decision was attributed to a slowdown in global demand, including North America.

Those familiar with the recent announcement by Ericsson claim that in the coming days, the company can announce several thousand job cuts in different countries. The last time Ericsson saw layoffs of this magnitude was in 2017 when it laid off thousands of its employees to focus on research to pull the company back from losses.