Elon Musk To Launch 'TruthGPT' As An Answer To OpenAI's ChatGPT; Know What It Is
Elon Musk said he is looking to develop an AI called TruthGPT that is dedicated to comprehending the nature of the cosmos.
Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk is once again raising concerns about the risks that artificial intelligence, popularly known as AI, poses to humans. He also asserts that a well-known chatbot has a liberal bias that he hopes to address with his own AI creation.
On Monday, April 17, the billionaire disclosed that he has plans to develop his own artificial intelligence platform—TruthGPT—to compete with Google and Microsoft's AI chatbots. Musk, who has been outspoken about the development of AI, claimed that OpenAI had "trained the AI to lie" and that it had turned into a "closed source, for-profit company closely allied with Microsoft”. Additionally, he stated that Google co-founder Larry Page was not concerned about AI security.
What Will TruthGPT Be Like?
In an interview with Fox News, Musk said that TruthGPT will be the most truth-seeking AI that makes an effort to comprehend the nature of the cosmos. He continued saying that “this might be the best path to safety”, in the sense that “AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”
He further stated that he wants to build an AI that is not politically correct and wants to understand humanity. He is serious about the AI platform even though it is unclear exactly how or what TruthGPT will be modelled upon. According to a state filing, Musk has registered a business called X.AI Corp, which was incorporated in Nevada, last month. The company listed Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary and Musk as the only director.
Earlier in February, Musk made a not-so-subtle allusion to his intentions when he wrote in a tweet that “everyone needed TruthGPT”.
During an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, Musk also restated his concerns about AI, saying that "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production.” It may end up destroying civilisations, he warned.
It is important to note that Musk was one of OpenAI's founders when it was founded in 2015, before quitting the business in 2018 and selling all of his stock.