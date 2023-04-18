Elon Musk To Launch 'TruthGPT' As An Answer To OpenAI's ChatGPT; Know What It Is

Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk is once again raising concerns about the risks that artificial intelligence, popularly known as AI, poses to humans. He also asserts that a well-known chatbot has a liberal bias that he hopes to address with his own AI creation.

On Monday, April 17, the billionaire disclosed that he has plans to develop his own artificial intelligence platform—TruthGPT—to compete with Google and Microsoft's AI chatbots. Musk, who has been outspoken about the development of AI, claimed that OpenAI had "trained the AI to lie" and that it had turned into a "closed source, for-profit company closely allied with Microsoft”. Additionally, he stated that Google co-founder Larry Page was not concerned about AI security.