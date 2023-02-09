Chinese Tech And E-commerce Giant Alibaba To Come Up With Its Own AI Tool
E-commerce and Chinese tech giant Alibaba is all set to come up with its own AI tool. Read on to know more!
A chatbot competitor to ChatGPT is being developed by the Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba. In 2023, as interest in generative AI technology grows, Alibaba joins Google, Microsoft, and Baidu among others in making this decision.
A company spokesperson was reported saying, “Alibaba is now working on a ChatGPT-style conversation bot of its own that is being tested by employees.” However, neither the launch date nor the name of the application was disclosed by the company.
Alibaba’s decision to compete in the AI chatbot market comes as tech companies all over the world attempt to profit from the buzz created by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot created by OpenAI. A worldwide race among businesses to create and market their own variations of the application ChatGPT, which allows users to automatically compose essays or pass exams, has been launched.
Alibaba claimed that since 2017, it has been working on generative AI. Additionally, the business made a hint that its own chatbot would be added to its line of products. An Alibaba spokesperson was reported saying, “As a technology leader, we will continue to invest in turning cutting-edge innovations into value-added applications for our customers as well as their end-users through cloud services.”
The rapid success of ChatGPT has appeared to ignite an AI arms race among the top digital companies in the globe. The dominant Chinese search engine Baidu has announced intentions to introduce similar services of their own. The Google tool, , debuted this week, while the Baidu bot, Wenxin Yiyan in Chinese or ERNIE Bot in English, will debut in March.
Microsoft has joined the fray as well. The company announced a redesign for its Bing search engine, updating the platform to employ artificial intelligence to respond to user cues by answering queries, chatting with users, and producing content.