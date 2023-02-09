Chinese Tech And E-commerce Giant Alibaba To Come Up With Its Own AI Tool

A chatbot competitor to ChatGPT is being developed by the Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba. In 2023, as interest in generative AI technology grows, Alibaba joins Google, Microsoft, and Baidu among others in making this decision.

A company spokesperson was reported saying, “Alibaba is now working on a ChatGPT-style conversation bot of its own that is being tested by employees.” However, neither the launch date nor the name of the application was disclosed by the company.