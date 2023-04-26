ChatGPT Gets New Privacy Options; OpenAI To Launch ChatGPT Business Soon
OpenAI announced that users will now have the option to turn off their chat history on ChatGPT.
Since its launch on November 30, 2022, OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, has become the talk of the town. Most big technology companies are now looking to develop similar chatbot models, while OpenAI has been introducing new features to ChatGPT.
Now, OpenAI has announced a new privacy feature that will allow users to withhold their ChatGPT conversations from being used for training the artificial intelligence company’s models.
ChatGPT Users Can Now Turn Off Chat History
In a blog post on April 25, 2023, OpenAI announced that users will now have the option to turn off their chat history on ChatGPT. “Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar,” it read.
This feature can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time.
“We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process. When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting,” OpenAI added in the blog post.
OpenAI has also introduced a new 'Export' option in the ChatGPT settings, which makes it easier for users to export their ChatGPT data and understand what information the chatbot stores. Users who decide to export their ChatGPT data will receive a file with their conversations and all other relevant data in email.
ChatGPT Business Is On Its Way
In the blog post, the company also said that they are working on a new ChatGPT Business subscription model for “professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users.” They added that ChatGPT Business subscribers’ data won’t be used to train OpenAI models by default as this subscription model will follow the company’s API’s data usage policies.
