ChatGPT Gets New Privacy Options; OpenAI To Launch ChatGPT Business Soon

In a blog post on April 25, 2023, OpenAI announced that users will now have the option to turn off their chat history on ChatGPT. “Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar,” it read.

This feature can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time.

“We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process. When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting,” OpenAI added in the blog post.

OpenAI has also introduced a new 'Export' option in the ChatGPT settings, which makes it easier for users to export their ChatGPT data and understand what information the chatbot stores. Users who decide to export their ChatGPT data will receive a file with their conversations and all other relevant data in email.