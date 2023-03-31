Best Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In April 2023
India is a major market for smartphone manufacturers with dozens of smartphones launched every year.
India is one of the biggest markets for smartphones, as tens of millions purchase new smartphones in India every year. As a result, smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, etc, introduce many new smartphone models in the country every year. Let’s check out the best smartphones in April 2023 that you should be on the lookout for.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (April 4)
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is a highly anticipated smartphone launching in April. The CE 3 Lite is a successor to last year’s Nord CE 2 and will likely be launched in the first week of April. As per initial reports, it would be priced at around ₹25,000 and will be one of OnePlus’s budget offerings. The phone reportedly comes with a large, 6.72-inch, LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Check out Nord CE 3 Lite’s key specifications:
Screen Size: 6.72 inch LCD screen
Main Camera: 108 MP
RAM/Internal Storage: 8 GB/128GB
Battery: 5,000 mAh
Poco F5 (April 6)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is set to launch its new device—Poco F5—on April 6. As per tech publications, the Poco F5 will be the first smartphone to be launched in India with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, the Poco F5 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch, AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco F5 is expected to be priced at around ₹5,000. The device has 8GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal memory. This upcoming April smartphone also boasts a large 5,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Check out Poco F5 key specifications:
Screen Size: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen
Main Camera: 64 MP
RAM/Internal Storage: 8 GB/128GB
Battery: 5,500 mAh
Asus ROG Phone 7 (April 13)
ASUS’s highly anticipated new flagship phone—ROG Phone 7—is going to be launched in India on April 13 at a price of around ₹63,000. This upcoming April phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone will also have 16GB of RAM and storage options up to 512GB. The device will have a large 6,000 mAh battery and will come with a gigantic 6.85-inch, AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has been specifically optimised for gaming performance.
Check out the Asus ROG Phone 7 key specifications.
Screen Size: 6.85-inch AMOLED screen
Main Camera: 50 MP IMX766
RAM/Internal Storage: 16 GB/512 GB
Battery: 5,500 mAh
Vivo X90 Series
While it’s not officially confirmed yet, it is expected that Vivo's X90 series of smartphones will be launched in India in April. The Vivo X90 lineup includes the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. While the X90 and X90 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the X90 Pro+ reportedly runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. All three devices in this series feature Carl Zeiss lenses. The base Vivo X90 will have a 4,810 mAh battery and a 50 MP main camera. The prices for the Vivo X90 series of smartphones will start at approximately ₹42,500 and go up for the higher models.
Check out the Vivo X90 (base model) key specifications:
Screen Size: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen
Main Camera: 50 MP
RAM/Internal Storage: 12-16 GB/512 GB
Battery: 4,810 mAh