Best Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In April 2023

While it’s not officially confirmed yet, it is expected that Vivo's X90 series of smartphones will be launched in India in April. The Vivo X90 lineup includes the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. While the X90 and X90 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the X90 Pro+ reportedly runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. All three devices in this series feature Carl Zeiss lenses. The base Vivo X90 will have a 4,810 mAh battery and a 50 MP main camera. The prices for the Vivo X90 series of smartphones will start at approximately ₹42,500 and go up for the higher models.

Check out the Vivo X90 (base model) key specifications:



Screen Size: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen

Main Camera: 50 MP

RAM/Internal Storage: 12-16 GB/512 GB

Battery: 4,810 mAh