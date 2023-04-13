Android 14 First Public Beta Launched: List Of Eligible Devices, Features, And More

Google has released the first public beta of Android 14 after two developer previews. Currently, the Android 14 beta 1 update is available for the Google Pixel 4a and newer models, and users can register their devices in the Pixel program to apply for the beta build.

As per Google's intended plan, Android 14 will be in a beta phase for the next couple of months, and the company will then stabilise the OS in June and July. The final stable build of Android 14 will be released to supported devices by August 2023.