After Microsoft and Google, Opera To Integrate ChatGPT Into Its Browser
Opera is planning to integrate ChatGPT into its products, joining Microsoft and Google in the AI chatbot race.
Since it was first unveiled in public, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm and has quickly become a very versatile tool used by tens of millions for a variety of tasks. Now Opera, a popular web browser, is planning to integrate OpenAI's popular AI-powered language model, ChatGPT, into its products, which was recently announced by Opera’s parent company, Kunlun Tech. This announcement comes soon after Microsoft and Google announced their own plans to incorporate AI chatbot technology into their search engines. However, the company has not revealed any details about the timing of the integration or if the features would be available on all of Opera's products, including desktop and mobile browsers for iOS and Android.
As of now, Opera is ranked sixth in the worldwide browser market with a 2.4% share, as per data from Statcounter. The Opera browser, with an average of 321 million monthly active users as of Q3, 2022 also operates a browser specially designed for gaming, which has reportedly helped boost its revenue by 28% YoY to $85.3 million.
Opera's parent company, Kunlun Tech, is based out of Beijing and is listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange. In December, Kunlun Tech declared that its work in AI-generated content, such as music and images, would be made open source. Possibly as a result of their work and implementation of AI, Kunlun Tech's shares have risen by more than 40% this year, while Opera's shares on Nasdaq have increased by over 10% for the same time period.
Other Tech Companies Joining The AI Race
Many other companies are also entering the race to develop AI chatbot technology. Baidu, the Chinese tech giant, has stated that it will complete internal testing of its AI chatbot in March and make it publicly available. Alibaba is also working on its own ChatGPT rival, but the company has not disclosed any timing for the product. It remains to be seen how these new AI features will compare to ChatGPT's abilities. In the global mobile search market, search giant Google dominates with a 96.5% share, while Baidu holds a 0.7% share, according to Statcounter. As the competition heats up, experts will be waiting to see how Opera's integration of ChatGPT will impact its market share and position.
