After Google, Apple Adds UPI Autopay For Subscription-Based Payments In India

Apple has updated its App Store to include the UPI autopay as a new payment method for subscription-based transactions in India. With the help of UPI autopay, users can set up automated payment methods for regular payments using any UPI app that supports the feature.

According to a report by Inc42, the news was made public when Apple emailed its Indian customers to inform them about the function.

According to the email seen by the publication, the email says, “With UPI AutoPay, you can now pay for new streaming services, games, music, movies, and more. It’s simple, secure, and easy to set up.”

The latest move comes almost a year after Apple provided UPI and net banking as payment alternatives for Indian users on its App Store. This happened immediately after the Cupertino-based corporation stopped taking Indian debit and credit cards for payments linked to app purchases and subscriptions on the Apple App Store.