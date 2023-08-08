ADVERTISEMENT
Pepperfry Co-Founder Ambareesh Murty Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest
Pepperfry was co-founded in July 2011 by Murty and has quickly grown to be one of India’s largest furniture e-tailers.
Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of online furniture marketplace Pepperfry Ltd., has died in Leh. "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday (sic) night to a cardiac arrest at Leh," the company's other co-founder, Ashish Shah, tweeted on Tuesday.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ð— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
Pepperfry was founded in July 2011 by Murty and Shah, and has quickly grown to be one of India’s largest furniture e-tailers. The company was also looking to file for an IPO last year.
