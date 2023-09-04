Paytm Card Soundbox: India’s First Soundbox That Enables Card Payments, Check Features
Paytm announced the launch of its latest innovation – Card Soundbox.
Paytm, India’s payments and financial services company on Monday announced the launch of its latest innovation – Card Soundbox. The launch was done via video conferencing.
With this innovation, the merchants can accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks through its Soundbox with ‘tap and pay’.
Features of Soundbox with Card Payments
Paytm wrote, "India's first Soundbox with Card Payments is here! With contactless payments and long lasting 5-day battery, we are proud to be back with yet another pioneering device to drive in-store payments!" [sic]. The following are the features of Soundbox with Card Payments
Contactless payments.
Long-lasting 5 day battery.
4G Network connectivity.
Instant audio notification.
Available in 11 languages.
Customer amount display.
In a press release by Paytm, the company said that Paytm Card Soundbox, can help merchants accept card payments along with getting instant audio alerts for all payments. The launch of Paytm’s device aims to transform in-store payments by expanding payment acceptance for merchants by combining Soundbox with NFC or contactless debit and credit card payments with mobile payments.
The new Soundbox will now provide both audio and visual payment confirmation through an LCD display to the merchant and the customer.
How to order Paytm Soundbox device?
To order Paytm Soundbox device, visit Paytm QR accessories section on the Paytm for Business App. Your ready-to-use Soundbox will be delivered at your doorstep. You can also call them at 0120-4440440 and they will assist you with the process.