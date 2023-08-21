Over 900 Million Cyberattacks Blocked In India, 90% Increase In Q2 2023: Indusface

Over 947 million cyberattacks in India—out of a global total of 1.1 billion—were blocked in the second quarter of 2023, according to the State of Application Security Q2 Report by Indusface, an application security software-as-a-service company.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2023, which saw 500 million attacks, this number shows a steep increase of 90% in frequency of cyberattacks against Indian websites during the second quarter.

"The India story is an exciting one and looks like even the bad actors have noticed it. While we track the growth in attacks worldwide, no other major geography saw an increase of 90% in attacks," said Ashish Tandon, CEO of Indusface.

Banking, Insurance And Healthcare Primary Targets

Banking and insurance faced the highest number of cyberattacks, with the healthcare sector also being heavily targeted. Over 90% of banking and insurance sites witnessed a bot attack, while 100% of healthcare sites witnessed a bot attack.

The number of bot attacks increased by 48% (88 million attacks) in the second quarter compared to those in the first one (59 million attacks), and nine out of 10 websites witnessed a bot attack. Apart from India, the major countries where bot attacks were observed include the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

Distributed denial-of-service attacks also increased significantly, with the current quarter witnessing a 75% increase in such attacks globally. The top DDoS attack countries were India, the U.S., France and the U.K.

"DDoS continues to be the #1 threat vector. Enterprises continue to prioritise application availability for legitimate users and risk DDoS attacks as the implications of false positives are significant. This is because most methods to combat DDoS don’t adapt well enough, especially when there are bursts in traffic on legitimate use cases such as a year-end tax return filing," said Tandon.

Additional Insights

Following are some additional findings from the report: