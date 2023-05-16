Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs Here

OPPO F23 5G price in India is Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The phone comes with two colour options; Bold Gold and Cool Black, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition to being priced attractively, the device also promises to deliver an immersive experience when it comes to photography.

Oppo is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2,500 instant discount for payments made through bank cards from these select banks (ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Kotak and Axis).

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 4,167 per month. They can also make additional savings by exchanging their current phones

The OPPO F23 will be on sale from May 18th at 12 am IST.