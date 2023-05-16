Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs Here
The OPPO F23 5G price in India and specifications have been revealed.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launced the new model 'Oppo F23 5G' on its website. The OPPO F23 comes with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, 256GB storage, Android 13-based ColorOS custom skin, and a 50MP primary sensor on the back.
OPPO F23 5G Price In India
OPPO F23 5G price in India is Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The phone comes with two colour options; Bold Gold and Cool Black, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition to being priced attractively, the device also promises to deliver an immersive experience when it comes to photography.
Oppo is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2,500 instant discount for payments made through bank cards from these select banks (ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Kotak and Axis).
Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 4,167 per month. They can also make additional savings by exchanging their current phones
The OPPO F23 will be on sale from May 18th at 12 am IST.
OPPO F23 5G Features And Specs
The F23 is also equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery that is capable of lasting up to 33 hours of 4G talk time or 31 hours of video playback time. This is highlighted by a report on Nomophobia which is the fear of being left without a phone due to a dead battery.
Other features include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint reader and USB Type-C port that support fast charging technology, making it a great offering for those looking for an advanced yet affordable 5G device.
Those interested in pre-ordering the Oppo F23 can do so via the Oppo India store, Amazon, or offline retail stores near them.