OpenAI Developer Conference Live Streaming: How To Watch ChatGPT Maker's DevDay Conference?

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's first developer conference, OpenAI DevDay will take place on November 6 in San Francisco.

The artificial intelligence company said that the one-day event will bring hundreds of developers from around the world together with the team at OpenAI to preview new tools and exchange ideas.

"In-person attendees will also be able to join breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff," the company said in a statement.

"Since launching our API in 2020, we’ve continuously updated it to include our most advanced models, making it easier than ever for developers to integrate cutting-edge AI into their projects with a simple API call," OpenAI said.

"Today, over 2 million developers are using GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E and Whisper for a wide range of use cases—from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to building entirely new applications and services that weren't possible before," the company added.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.