OpenAI Developer Conference Live Streaming: How To Watch ChatGPT Maker's DevDay Conference?
“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI's first developer conference, OpenAI DevDay will take place on November 6 in San Francisco.
The artificial intelligence company said that the one-day event will bring hundreds of developers from around the world together with the team at OpenAI to preview new tools and exchange ideas.
"In-person attendees will also be able to join breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff," the company said in a statement.
"Since launching our API in 2020, we’ve continuously updated it to include our most advanced models, making it easier than ever for developers to integrate cutting-edge AI into their projects with a simple API call," OpenAI said.
"Today, over 2 million developers are using GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E and Whisper for a wide range of use cases—from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to building entirely new applications and services that weren't possible before," the company added.
How To Watch OpenAI Developer Conference Live?
The OpenAI DevDay conference will be streamed live on openai.com. It will also be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel.
Last month, OpenAI started a new team aimed at minimizing risks from artificial intelligence as the fast-developing technology gets more capable over time.
In a blog post, the company best known for the popular chatbot ChatGPT announced it has formed a “preparedness” team headed up by Aleksander Madry, who has been working at OpenAI while on leave from a faculty position at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The group will analyze and try to ward off potential “catastrophic risks” of AI systems, ranging from cybersecurity issues to chemical, nuclear and biological threats.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. According to the information on its website, OpenAI's mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.