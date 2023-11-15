Only 14% Of Organisations Are Fully Prepared To Deploy And Leverage AI: Cisco

Only 14% of organisations globally are fully prepared to deploy and leverage artificial intelligence-powered technologies, according to Cisco’s AI Readiness Index.

The research noted that considerable gaps exist across six key business pillars—strategy, infrastructure, data, governance, talent and culture—with 86% of companies not fully ready to integrate AI into their businesses.

While AI adoption has been progressing for decades, the advancements in generative AI, coupled with its public availability in the past year, are driving greater attention to the challenges, changes and new possibilities posed by the technology.

While 84% of respondent organisations expect that AI will have a significant impact on their business operations, it also raises issues around data privacy and security. Findings showed that companies experience the most challenges when it comes to leveraging AI alongside their data, with 81% admitting that this is because of data existing in silos across their organisations.

The index, which surveyed over 8,000 companies, revealed that companies are taking many proactive measures to prepare for an AI-centric future. When it came to building AI strategies, almost one third of respondents were categorised as Pacesetters (fully prepared), indicating a significant level of focus by C-suite executives and IT leadership. This could be driven by the finding that 97% of respondents said the urgency to deploy AI technologies has increased in the past six months, with IT infrastructure and cybersecurity reported as priority areas.

“To realise the benefit of AI-powered products and services, companies need solutions that secure and observe their AI models and toolchains to ensure performance, secure sensitive data and systems, and deliver trustworthy and responsible AI outcomes,” said Liz Centoni, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco.

Key Findings

The research found that only 14% of companies are Pacesetters (fully prepared), 34% are Chasers (moderately prepared), 48% are Followers (limited preparedness) and 4% are Laggards (unprepared).

Other significant findings include: