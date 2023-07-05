OnePlus Nord Event Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G & Nord Buds 2R?

BQPrimeTechnologyOnePlus Nord Event Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G & Nord Buds 2R?
Here is all you need to know about the launch of the upcoming OnePlus devices.

05 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: OnePlus</p></div>
Source: OnePlus

Smartphone maker OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G along with OnePlus Nords Buds 2r on Wednesday at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event.

OnePlus India in a tweet on Tuesday said that the event will begin at 7 PM IST.

"A whole new generation of #OnePlusNord devices are dropping tomorrow," the company tweeted along with a teaser of the upcoming devices.

How To Watch OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Live?  

The OnePlus Nord Event will be live-streamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel. OnePlus will also post live updates on its social media accounts.

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3: Expected Features And Price

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed some features and specifications of the upcoming devices. According to the information on its website, the OnePlus Nord 3 will have an Alert Slider to manage volume and notifications. The company said it has removed the plastic screen frame for a "stunning flat display."

The successor to OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in Tempest Gray and Mistry Green colour variants. The 5G phone will have a 17.12cm 120Hz Super Fluid Display along with a Sony IMX890 main camera and up to 16 GB of RAM. The phone will support 80W fast charging.

As per reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be priced between Rs 31,000 to Rs 33,000 for the base variant.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with a Snapdragon 782G Chipset, a 17.02cm 120Hz Fluid Amoled Display, and a 50 MP main camera. The price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is anticipated to be Rs 25,000, according to a report in The Quint.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be launched in two colours - Deep Gray and Triple Blue. They will have a battery life of 38 hours, according to the company.

