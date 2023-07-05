OnePlus Nord Event Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G & Nord Buds 2R?
Here is all you need to know about the launch of the upcoming OnePlus devices.
Smartphone maker OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G along with OnePlus Nords Buds 2r on Wednesday at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event.
OnePlus India in a tweet on Tuesday said that the event will begin at 7 PM IST.
"A whole new generation of #OnePlusNord devices are dropping tomorrow," the company tweeted along with a teaser of the upcoming devices.
A whole new generation of #OnePlusNord devices are dropping tomorrow. Catch the event live, 7PM IST! pic.twitter.com/s34BoMk1Pb— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 4, 2023
How To Watch OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Live?
The OnePlus Nord Event will be live-streamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel. OnePlus will also post live updates on its social media accounts.
OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3: Expected Features And Price
Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed some features and specifications of the upcoming devices. According to the information on its website, the OnePlus Nord 3 will have an Alert Slider to manage volume and notifications. The company said it has removed the plastic screen frame for a "stunning flat display."
The successor to OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in Tempest Gray and Mistry Green colour variants. The 5G phone will have a 17.12cm 120Hz Super Fluid Display along with a Sony IMX890 main camera and up to 16 GB of RAM. The phone will support 80W fast charging.
As per reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be priced between Rs 31,000 to Rs 33,000 for the base variant.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with a Snapdragon 782G Chipset, a 17.02cm 120Hz Fluid Amoled Display, and a 50 MP main camera. The price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is anticipated to be Rs 25,000, according to a report in The Quint.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be launched in two colours - Deep Gray and Triple Blue. They will have a battery life of 38 hours, according to the company.