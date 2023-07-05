OnePlus Nord Event Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G & Nord Buds 2R?

Smartphone maker OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G along with OnePlus Nords Buds 2r on Wednesday at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event.

OnePlus India in a tweet on Tuesday said that the event will begin at 7 PM IST.

"A whole new generation of #OnePlusNord devices are dropping tomorrow," the company tweeted along with a teaser of the upcoming devices.