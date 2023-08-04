OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Smartphone To Go On Sale Today @12 PM
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Smartphone will be available in India from August 4, 2023. Check the price, benefits, and specifications here
On July 31, the Chinese smartphone brand had announced that the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale on August 4. This smartphone was launched in India last month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.
On August 4, the official Twitter handle of OnePlus India dropped a tweet at the stroke of midnight and confirmed the time at which the sale will go live.
To purchase this smartphone, customers can visit the OnePlus website.
The #OnePlusNordCE3 5G, available for purchase starting 12PM today. See for yourself how it is a little more than you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/QhzfyQGwNc— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 3, 2023
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Price in India
As of August 4 2023, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India starts at Rs 26,999. This price is for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage smartphone version. Whereas the starting price of the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage one is Rs 28,999. All prices are inclusive of taxes.
You can get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 through some bank offers, as of now OnePlus has not revealed the the details of the same.
source: https://www.oneplus.in/nord-ce-3-5g
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specs
Comes with a Snapdragon 782G Chipset and with OxygenOS 13.1 operating system.
17.02cm, 120 Hz Fluid Amoled Display.
50 MP Sony IMX890 Camera system.
Up to 12 GB RAM with RAM-Vita feature and USF 3.1 storage.
5000 mAh battery up to day's power in 15 minutes + 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Available in two colors: Aqua Surge, and Gray Shimmer.
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Purchase Benefits
Here are some of the benefits listed on the OnePlus website which you can get on the purchase of the smartphone
The Nord Buds 2 along at just Rs 899, which is a 30% discount.
Add an extended warranty plan at just Rs 999.
Get six months of Spotify premium for free.
Get benefits worth Rs 4,500 with JioPlus Rs 399 Postpaid plan.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Smartphone can be in your hands as early as August 9 if you order this phone before 4PM on August 4 after the sale begins at 12 PM.
For details regarding the specifications, offers and mentioned discounts kindly check the official smartphone brand site. Do read the terms and conditions mentioned on the website before going ahead with any of the mentioned offers.