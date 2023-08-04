OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Smartphone To Go On Sale Today @12 PM

On July 31, the Chinese smartphone brand had announced that the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale on August 4. This smartphone was launched in India last month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.

On August 4, the official Twitter handle of OnePlus India dropped a tweet at the stroke of midnight and confirmed the time at which the sale will go live.

To purchase this smartphone, customers can visit the OnePlus website.