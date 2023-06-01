OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey India Sale On June 6; Check Time, Features And Expected Price
The new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is the first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock.
Days after announcing the limited edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey in India, OnePlus has said that the sale for the smartphone will go live on June 6.
"The new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is the first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock, designed to withstand the sands of time, becoming as unique as you." the company said in a tweet.
As per the official OnePlus website, the sale, which will start at 12 PM comprises exclusive benefits such as bank discounts, no-cost EMIs, exchange device bonuses, and Red Cable Club special offers.
Traveled across an expanse of possibilities that shape each of us into something new, every piece of marble is etched into a timeless design. The new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is the first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock, designed to withstand the sands ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/QRWqni1rfr— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 31, 2023
"With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user," Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO said.
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Specifications And Price
Based on the information on OnePlus website, this model will be available with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage alongside 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera. It has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform chip with a 5000 mAh battery.
The 5G smartphone will have a 50-megapixel main camera along with 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel portrait tele camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera.
As per media reports, the phone is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 65,000.
Customers have a chance to win a OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey if they turn on the notifications. These are the rules:
1. Every user has 1 chance to participate.
2. Users can participate in the contest from May 29th to 6th June, 2023
3. 601 winners will be randomly selected. Notification of the result for the contest will be shown on the page after user's participation.
4. The prizes include OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey and RedCoins. (Terms and Conditions Apply)
5. The prizes are valid for 2 weeks after claiming and no extension will be allowed.