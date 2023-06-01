OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey India Sale On June 6; Check Time, Features And Expected Price

Days after announcing the limited edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey in India, OnePlus has said that the sale for the smartphone will go live on June 6.

"The new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is the first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock, designed to withstand the sands of time, becoming as unique as you." the company said in a tweet.

As per the official OnePlus website, the sale, which will start at 12 PM comprises exclusive benefits such as bank discounts, no-cost EMIs, exchange device bonuses, and Red Cable Club special offers.