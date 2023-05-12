ONDC Eyes Urban Mobility, Expansion To More Cities

The Open Network For Digital Commerce, which is trending on social media for cheaper food delivery via the network-enabled buyer apps, is working to expand its mobility arm—the subject of its initial pilot in 2020.

Currently, two such open network mobility applications are in operation: One in Kerala called Yatri, which lets customers hail taxi cabs; and the other in Bengaluru called Namma Yatri, which provides auto service within the city bounds.

More cities are expected to join the list and will soon feature on existing buyer apps, according to ONDC Chief Executive Officer Thampy Koshy.

This could mean cheaper rides sans surcharges on the fares for the general public. For drivers, it's a commission-free ride-booking system.