Ola Pilots 'No-Cancellation' Premium Service Prime Plus

Ola didn't share further details on the new service, but the screenshot shared by Aggarwal showed the fee for a ride might be lower than its Minicab service—the cheapest private car rental it offers.

The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a major pain point for passengers, who are dependent on two major platforms in India.

Ola and Uber's ride-hailing duopoly has also taken a hit from the Open Network for Digital Commerce, a government-backed, not-for-profit network. The ONDC offers two network mobility applications: one in Kerala called Yatri, which lets customers hail taxi cabs, and the other in Bengaluru called Namma Yatri, which provides auto service within city boundaries.