Ola Electric Offers Rs 3,000 Cashback On Ola S1 During 'Electric Rush'; Details Here
Priced at Rs 1,29,999 or with a monthly installment of Rs 2,899*, the S1 offers value for its rich feature set and design.
Ola Electric has brought back the highly anticipated Electric Rush campaign, offering exclusive deals on the Ola S1 electric scooter.
From June 9 to June 18, customers can seize this opportunity while enjoying exceptional savings and convenient financing options.
Priced at Rs 1,29,999 or with a monthly installment of Rs 2,899*, the S1 offers value for its rich feature set and design.
List Of Offers
Cash Back up to ₹3,000*
For those eager to own the Ola S1, can now get a cash-back offer of up to ₹3,000*. This discount makes the Ola S1 even more affordable and accessible for electric vehicle enthusiasts.
Exchange Bonus of ₹5,000*
Current petrol scooter owners can also take advantage of an exchange offer. By bringing in their eligible petrol scooter to an Ola Experience Centre, customers can answer a few questions and receive a brand new Ola S1 at a significantly reduced price. Moreover, they will also receive an additional exchange bonus of ₹5,000*.
Exchange Offer
Three Easy Steps to Exchange
To exchange your petrol scooter and embrace the Ola S1 experience, follow these three simple steps:
Visit an Ola Experience Centre conveniently located near you.
Bring your petrol scooter to the Experience Centre for inspection.
Receive a competitive quote based on the condition of your vehicle and ride home with your brand-new Ola S1 by paying the reduced amount in full or through split payment options.
Easy Financing Offers With 0% Processing Fee
Ola S1 Pro for just ₹3,099* per month with zero down payment schemes. This offer allows customers to enjoy the enhanced features of the S1 Pro while benefiting from convenient monthly payments.
Low-Interest Rates On Select Banks
Avail yourself of reduced interest rates starting at only 6.99%* by partnering with select banking institutions.
This exclusive offer extends across an array of renowned banks, including Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and more.
In addition, customers can also enjoy a 5% discount on credit card EMI payments with select banks.
(* sign = terms and conditions apply)
People are advised to visit the official website or the nearest store to know more about the offers.