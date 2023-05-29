Nvidia CEO Says Those Without AI Expertise Will Be Left Behind

Nvidia’s processors are the gold standard for training AI models such as the one underpinning ChatGPT. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the primary beneficiary of the race to offer rivals to OpenAI’s technology. Huang, unlike other prominent figures in the global AI ecosystem, such as Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai, Baidu Inc.’s Robin Li and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, did not offer any note of caution.