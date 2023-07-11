Nothing Phone 2 Launch: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details
Here is all you need to know about the Nothing Phone (2) launch event and the details of the upcoming device
Consumer electronics maker Nothing will unveil the Nothing Phone (2) in India and global markets on Tuesday, July 11. Along with its second smartphone, the company will also launch Nothing Ear (2) earbuds in black colour at an event.
According to media reports, Nothing Phone (2) is already available for pre-orders on Flipkart in India. Gadgets 360 has reported that interested customers will also be able to purchase the Nothing Phone (2) in person via Nothing Drops pop-up stores in Bengaluru.
Come to the bright side.— Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023
Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.
Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx
Nothing Phone (2) Launch Event: Date And Time
The launch event will begin at 8.30 PM IST on Tuesday.
Nothing Phone (2) Event: Live Streaming
Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be live streamed on company's YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also watch the launch event below:
Nothing Phone 2: Expected Price
Nothing has not yet announed the official price of the device which is the successor to Nothing Phone (1). However, media reports suggest that the smartphone will be launched at a starting price of Rs 42,000.
As per media leaks, the smartphone will be launched in two storage options - 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The 12GB RAM + 512GB variant might be priced at Rs 75,000.
Nothing Phone 2: Specifications
As per the phone's listing on Flipkart, Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. According to NDTV Gadgets 360, the phone will have a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens.