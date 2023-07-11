Nothing Phone 2 Launch: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

Consumer electronics maker Nothing will unveil the Nothing Phone (2) in India and global markets on Tuesday, July 11. Along with its second smartphone, the company will also launch Nothing Ear (2) earbuds in black colour at an event.

According to media reports, Nothing Phone (2) is already available for pre-orders on Flipkart in India. Gadgets 360 has reported that interested customers will also be able to purchase the Nothing Phone (2) in person via Nothing Drops pop-up stores in Bengaluru.

Here is all you need to know about the Nothing Phone (2) launch event and the details of the upcoming device