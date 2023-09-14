Non-IT Sector Had Highest Increase In Data Science, Analytics Jobs In 2023: Great Learning

The BFSI sector accounted for more than one-third of all data science and analytics positions in India in 2023, and its share increased 19% since last year. The adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics to improve operations like risk management, fraud detection and customer service has been the main driver of this growth, the report said.

The share of IT-sector jobs saw an 18% reduction since last year. According to the report, this can be attributed to global recessionary trends, especially in the U.S. and Europe, where a lot of IT sector clients are located.

The share of energy and utilities jobs dropped 7% compared to 2022, whereas those in pharma and healthcare rose 5%.