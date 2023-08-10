Nokia 130 Music And Nokia 150 Launched In India; Check Price, Features And More

This feature mobile phone comes with a powerful loudspeaker and MP3 player. The MicroSD card support will allow users to store all their music, while the FM Radio offers both wired and wireless modes.

The phone features a 2.4-inch display and tactile key mat. The phone also boasts dual-band GSM 900/1800 networks, ensuring reliable connectivity for calls and texts.

It supports SD card of up to 32GB. The device comes equipped with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a standard 3.5mm audio headphone jack and a bundled wired headphone.

The Nokia 130 Music is equipped with a 1450 mAh battery. The phone has storage space for 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The Nokia 130 Music comes in three colours - Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold.

The phone will be available at retail stores, on Nokia.com, and online partner stores, at Rs 1849 for Dark Blue & Purple colours & Rs 1949 for the Light Gold colour, the company said.