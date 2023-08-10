Nokia 130 Music And Nokia 150 Launched In India; Check Price, Features And More
Here's all you need to know about the new feature phones launched by Nokia in India.
HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 feature phones in India.
According to the company, Nokia 130 Music is a phone designed for music lovers which provides long-lasting connections, impressive battery life, and a plethora of user-friendly features.
Nokia 150 is described as a premium feature phone "that seamlessly combines elegant design with rugged durability, revolutionizing your mobile experience."
"With all new design and rich music features, upgraded battery for extended talk time, and user-friendly designs, the Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 embodies the essence of lasting connections and convenience," Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global said in a statement.
Nokia 130 Music: Features, Variants, Price And Availability
This feature mobile phone comes with a powerful loudspeaker and MP3 player. The MicroSD card support will allow users to store all their music, while the FM Radio offers both wired and wireless modes.
The phone features a 2.4-inch display and tactile key mat. The phone also boasts dual-band GSM 900/1800 networks, ensuring reliable connectivity for calls and texts.
It supports SD card of up to 32GB. The device comes equipped with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a standard 3.5mm audio headphone jack and a bundled wired headphone.
The Nokia 130 Music is equipped with a 1450 mAh battery. The phone has storage space for 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The Nokia 130 Music comes in three colours - Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold.
The phone will be available at retail stores, on Nokia.com, and online partner stores, at Rs 1849 for Dark Blue & Purple colours & Rs 1949 for the Light Gold colour, the company said.
Nokia 130 Music. Source: Press Release
Nokia 150: Features, Variants, Price And Availability
The phone is equipped with 1450 mAh battery and users can enjoy 20 hours of talk time and an impressive 34 days on standby, the company claims.
There is a VGA rear camera featuring a flash and a spacious 2.4” display along with a loud speaker and MP3 player.
Nokia 150 is available in three colours i.e., Charcoal, Cyan & Red at Rs. 2699.
Nokia 150. Source: Press Release