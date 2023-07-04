Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G With UPI Scan & Pay Launched In India; See Price, Features & More
The phones come with a built-in rear camera, SD card slot, music player and an auto call recorder with bigger storage.
HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, launched two new Feature phones- Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G in India on Tuesday.
These phones will allow users to enjoy the ease of UPI payments right with just a press of a button. According to the company, the 'Scan and Pay' feature sets these two phones apart in the feature phone market.
Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G Features
"The Nokia 1102G & Nokia 110 4G (2023) comes with superior build quality, incorporating a sturdy 1000 & 1450 mAh battery respectively and expandable 32GB storage," according to the official statement.
Ravi Kunwar, Vice President, HMD Global: “Continuing our push to give the best phone experience with revolutionary features to our consumers , the Nokia 110 4G & Nokia 110 2G reinforces our leadership with its remarkable features."
With the inclusion of Scan & Pay UPI functionality in our feature phones, we are proud to empower feature phone users by enabling them to engage in secure and convenient digital transactions. Our goal is to ensure that users can effortlessly adapt to the changing times and embrace the convenience of modern digital payments. Get ready to experience a new level of empowerment and convenience with the Nokia 110 2023, as we redefine what a feature phone can do.”
Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G: Price, Variants And Availability
The Nokia 110 4G will be available in two colours Midnight Blue & Artic Purple. Nokia 110 2G will be available in two colours Charcoal & Cloudy Blue at retail stores, on Nokia.com/phones , and online partner stores.
The price for Nokia 110 4G (2023) will be Rs 2499 and Nokia 110 2G (2023) will be Rs1699.
