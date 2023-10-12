Noise, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Partner To Advocate Fitness Through Technology

Smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand Noise announced a partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. that aims to enhance the digital experience of ABHICL policyholders.

The collaboration will offer tech-enabled solutions to monitor policyholders’ health and fitness activities, with the objective of helping them lead healthier lives.

Through the collaboration, existing ABHICL customers will be able to synchronise their Noise wearables with their Activ Health app. This integration enables them to monitor their daily fitness activities and earn premium cashback as HealthReturns in return. Once integrated into the Activ Health app, ABHICL will provide personalised recommendations and health-related features to help customers track their fitness levels.

Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said, “We are committed to promoting a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle through innovation. Our strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance elevates this commitment, allowing us to jointly encourage users to invest in their holistic well-being for a sustainable lifestyle.”

According to Mayank Bathwal, CEO of ABHICL, this collaboration places a strong emphasis on overall proactive well-being of customers. “Through this strategic partnership with Noise, we will harness our shared beliefs in health and wellness and use our strengths and data analytics expertise to provide even more personalised solutions to our customers in the years ahead,” said Bathwal.