Ninjacart To Turn Profitable In Fiscal 2026, Says CEO Kartheeswaran KK

Ninjacart, one of India's largest supply-chain startups, has set eyes on profitability even as it looks to expand into new segments under a new chief executive.

The Flipkart-Walmart-backed company has expanded from being a fresh produce supply chain company to being an online marketplace that connects farmers, traders, retailers, exporters and importers of farm produce on its trading platform.

"We used to be a marketplace primarily between farmers and retailers," Chief Executive Officer Kartheeswaran KK told BQ Prime over a video interaction. "Now, we have expanded our offerings to all value chain players."

That's the primary change. Secondly, on top of the fulfilment offering, it has launched commerce and credit, according to KK.