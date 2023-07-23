Newgen Software Confident Of 20% Top-Line Growth In FY24

IT company Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is "confident" of about 20% top-line growth for FY24, backed by resilience of its focus markets like India and the Asia Pacific, which are growth drivers, a top official said.

The company is looking at hiring about 400–500 people from campuses this year to meet its business requirements, having fulfilled its commitment of timely onboarding of campus recruits last year, Chief Executive Officer Virender Jeet told PTI.

Unlike many IT services companies that are facing macro headwinds in their primary markets of US and Europe, Newgen focuses on emerging markets, which offer plenty of headroom for growth, are underserviced and keen to bolster their digital play.

"Our investments largely happen in research and development, and sales, and we will continue that momentum. We are not looking at holding back any investments this year," he said.

For the quarter ended June, Newgen's revenue from operations stood at Rs 251.7 crore, up 34% over the year-ago period. Its profit after tax came in at Rs 30.2 crore for the April–June quarter of the current fiscal, registering a growth of 57%.

"Our business is very different from the traditional Indian IT services business, which is very service-oriented. We are software product-based business, so we have offtake on product sales, both on a downturn where our products can be used for managing costs or during an upturn when there is growth," he said.

The company's confidence primarily stems from the strength of its current markets like India, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, which together contribute 70% of its business.

Newgen said that its exposure to the US is "very small right now", and that the company will build some momentum in that market.

It currently has 3,800 people, overall.

"Like last year, this year also towards the later part, the team will grow. We have gone ahead with on campus recruitments...roughly around 400–500 people come from campuses, and we have never held back on campus intakes," he said.

The company is conducting the next round of campus hiring (for January and June joining) and has set its sight on hiring 400–500 people from campuses this year.

Jeet said that the campus intake of last fiscal was onboarded without delay. "We are a growing company, we need people and so we are hiring," he said.

Newgen is a provider of a unified digital transformation platform with process automation, content services, communication management, and artificial-intelligence and machine-learning capabilities. Globally, enterprises leverage Newgen's low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.