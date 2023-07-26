New JioBook Laptop Launch On July 31; Here's What We Know About Upcoming 4G Laptop

Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch the second generation of JioBook laptop this month.

According to the information on Amazon's microsite, the JioBook 2023 will be launched on July 31.

The upcoming device is likely going to be an updated version of the JioBook which was launched last October.

As per an NDTV Gadgets 360 report, one of the biggest physical differences between the 2022 and 2023 models of the JioBook 4G laptop will be in weight.

The teaser on Amazon's website shows that JioBook 2023 will weigh 990 grams which is 300 grams lighter than the previous model.

The laptop will come with 4G connectivity and a "strong battery backup". The laptop is confirmed to run on Android. and will feature the company's JioOS interface, Gadgets 360 report said.

The Octa-core processor will help users in streaming high-definition videos, multitasking between applications or running advance learning softwares faster.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the new JioBook is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.