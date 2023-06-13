New Honda Dio 2023 Scooter Launched In India: Check Features, Variants, Prices & Colours
Packed with innovative features and cutting-edge technology, the new Dio 2023 promises a sporty and convenient riding experience.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the latest addition of the Honda Dio Scooter in the country.
The New Honda Dio 2023 Scooter is OBD2 compliant and is priced at starting at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom Delhi)
"With the launch of the OBD2-compliant all-new 2023 Dio, we are proud to offer a scooter that not only offers sporty and aggressive design but also comes with advanced technology," Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said in a statement.
"The new Dio is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional customer experience," he added.
New Honda Dio Model Features
Honda Smart Key System with features like Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and Smart Safe
110cc PGM-FI engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology for efficient combustion and reduced friction
Refreshed and aggressive design with new logos, graphics, and alloy wheels
Redesigned front ribs and signature LED Position Lamp for a dynamic stance
Modern tail lamp design and sport split grab rail for added appeal
Honda ACG Starter for jolt-free engine start and elimination of gear meshing noises
Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) system for smooth and linear power output
Fully digital meter displaying real-time information such as range, fuel efficiency, and service due indicator
Side stand indicator with engine inhibitor for enhanced safety
Telescopic suspension, high ground clearance (160mm), and two-lid fuel opening system for convenience
Smart variant with 5-in-1 function lock handle for ignition, fuel lid, seat, and more, without a physical key
Special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty)
Honda Dio 2023 Variants, Prices & Colors
1. Standard:
Price Range: Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Colour options: Sports Red, Jazzy Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic
2. Deluxe
Price Range: Rs. 74,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Color options: Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic
3. Smart
Price Range: Rs. 77,712 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Dark Blue Metallic