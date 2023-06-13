New Honda Dio 2023 Scooter Launched In India: Check Features, Variants, Prices & Colours

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the latest addition of the Honda Dio Scooter in the country.

The New Honda Dio 2023 Scooter is OBD2 compliant and is priced at starting at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Packed with innovative features and cutting-edge technology, the new Dio 2023 promises a sporty and convenient riding experience.

"With the launch of the OBD2-compliant all-new 2023 Dio, we are proud to offer a scooter that not only offers sporty and aggressive design but also comes with advanced technology," Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said in a statement.

"The new Dio is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional customer experience," he added.