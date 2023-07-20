Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India: What Is Password Sharing And How Will Netflix Stop It?
In a statement, Netflix said that it will be sending an email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their households in India
Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday said that it has ended password sharing in India.
In a statement, the company said that it will be sending an email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India.
"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company said.
"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it said.
What Is Password Sharing On Netflix?
People using the same Netflix account despite living in different households, locations, and states is a form of password sharing.
Sharing Netflix password with friends and family members where multiple people are using a single account to watch Netflix shows and movies is an act of password sharing.
"A Netflix account is meant to be shared by people who live together in one household. People who are not in your household will need to sign up for their own account to watch Netflix," the company says on its website.
How Will Netflix Stop Password Sharing?
According to a Forbes report, Netflix will have ways of knowing if an individual is still sharing their account with someone outside of their household.
That is because the streaming platform collects a lot of data about you, including what you watch, where you watch it, the location of your home, and device IDs.
"This information can be used to ascertain whether it’s you watching or someone in another household," the report said.
As per a February 9 statement, Netflix said its focus has been on giving members greater control over who can access their account. Here's how
Set primary location: Netflix will help members set this up, ensuring that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account.
Manage account access and devices: Members can now easily manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page.
Transfer profile: People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.
Watch while you travel: Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental.
Buy an extra member: This feature is not available in India yet but Netflix members using Standard or Premiun plan in many countries can add an extra member sub-account for up to two people they don’t live with — each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password by paying extra.
Source: Netflix
https://about.netflix.com/en/news/update-on-sharing-july-in