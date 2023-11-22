NeevCloud Launches Made In India AI SuperCloud, To Offer AI Supercomputing-As-A-Service

India-based cloud infrastructure company NeevCloud has launched the country’s first artificial intelligence SuperCloud.

The aim is to make India self-reliant on AI and supercomputing and help enterprises resolve challenges by deploying AI cloud infrastructure, including 40,000 GPUs and storage worth $1.5 billion by 2026.

AI is expected to add $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035 and $450–500 billion by 2025, accounting for 10% of the $5 trillion gross domestic product target by 2027, according to a report by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Micro, small and medium enterprises are expected to be major contributors to India’s growth. However, there are challenges in terms of affordability, billing, transparency and personalised support.

NeevCloud aims to solve these challenges and democratise access to AI and supercomputing for enterprises and startups by introducing an AI supercomputing-as-a-service model. The company said it will provide a low price for cloud GPUs at $1.69/hour, helping reduce costs by up to 50%. Additionally, it will enable companies to leverage generative AI and deploy large language models across various use cases.

"Our AI SuperCloud stands as a testament to Indian innovation, and we believe our journey has the potential to power not only our nation but users across the world who need cutting-edge but affordable cloud solutions to power their AI and ML workloads," said Narendra Sen, founder and CEO, NeevCloud.

According to the International Data Corporation, India’s public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027. The rapid growth of AI and generative AI applications, along with high-performance cloud computing, has resulted in increasing demand for data centres that can handle these workloads.

“The data centre industry is evolving to provide specialised solutions to meet these demands driven by AI, cloud computing and digital transformation. Rearchitecting the data centre industry to meet these needs can lead to better optimisation and value creation,” said Rachit Mohan, APAC lead, data centre leasing, JLL.