India Needs Skilled Workforce To Unlock 5G Potential

India needs a skilled workforce of at least 8 million by 2025 if it wants to fully leverage 5G technology’s full potential, staffing company TeamLease Services’s telecom report revealed. The report covers 247 companies and explores the impact of 5G on the ecosystem and employment generation.

The report offers insights into the impact of 5G on job creation and upskilling in the tech talent pool. A majority of respondents—80%— identified information technology, and banking and financial services as the primary beneficiaries of 5G, recognising the growth potential and innovation opportunities in these sectors.

The report also highlights the impact that 5G is expected to have in industries like BFSI (60%), education (48%), gaming (48%), as well as in retail and e-commerce (46%).

According to the report, the telecom industry faces a demand-supply gap of 28%, emphasising the need for upskilling and reskilling initiatives. To bridge this gap, it is essential to equip the current workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

The report shows that 88% of employees express a preference for upskilling. Additionally, 11.2% of employees show a preference for reskilling, presenting opportunities in the job market for fresh talent.

Kartik Narayan, CEO of staffing at TeamLease Services, said, "The advent of 5G heralds a transformative era in the world of work, unlocking a wealth of opportunities for India's tech talent pool. With substantial investments like the PLI scheme allocating Rs 12,000 crore to the telecom sector, and approximately 25% of it dedicated to creating new jobs, we are poised for a positive outlook on job creation and upskilling."

The report also highlights the impact of 5G on job creation over the next few years. On a year-on-year basis, 46% participants anticipate job creation ranging from 61% to 80% within the first year of 5G implementation. Further, 41% respondents foresee a significant impact of more than 80% on job creation over the next three years of the 5G rollout. Within the next five years, 50% respondents envision an impact ranging from 80% to 100%.

Discussing the specific tech roles, Narayan said, "The impending 5G rollout is expected to lead to 80% increase in tech-related jobs. As telcos leverage the potential of 5G in network upgradation, migration, IoT/IIoT, mobility, network infrastructure and network security, we anticipate increased hiring for specialised roles."

The speed and reliability of 5G is expected to reshape work practices and talent acquisition. To thrive in the 5G landscape, individuals must embrace early upskilling initiatives and gain expertise to gain a competitive edge. Early adopters of upskilling will be able to better navigate the evolving job market, seize emerging roles and drive innovation in the 5G era, the report said.