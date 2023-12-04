NCLT Notice To Byju's On BCCI Insolvency Application

The National Company Law Tribunal has issued a notice to Byju's in the insolvency proceedings initiated against it by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

According to a recent order, the NCLT instructed the registry to issue a formal notice to Byju's. The BCCI's counsel has been allowed to collect the notice and serve it to the respondent, along with a copy of the application and other relevant documents.

Byju's has been given two weeks to file a reply and an additional week has been granted to the BCCI to file a rejoinder if necessary.