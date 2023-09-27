NASA Scientists Remove OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Canister Lid; Here's What They Found

American space agency NASA said that its scientists "gasped" as the lid was lifted from the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return canister.

NASA scientists found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the OSIRIS-REx science canister when the initial lid was removed on Tuesday, the space agency said.

The canister from the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule was delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25 after landing in the Utah desert on September 24.

“A scientific treasure box," NASA Astromaterials said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at the pictures below: