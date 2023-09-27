NASA Scientists Remove OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Canister Lid; Here's What They Found
The canister from the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule was delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25.
American space agency NASA said that its scientists "gasped" as the lid was lifted from the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return canister.
NASA scientists found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the OSIRIS-REx science canister when the initial lid was removed on Tuesday, the space agency said.
The canister from the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule was delivered to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25 after landing in the Utah desert on September 24.
“A scientific treasure box," NASA Astromaterials said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at the pictures below:
Scientists gasped as the lid was lifted from the #OSIRISREx asteroid sample return canister, showing dark powder and sand-sized particles on the inside of the lid and base.
Johnson Space Centre houses the world’s largest collection of astromaterials and curation experts there will perform the intricate disassembly of the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to get down to the bulk sample within, NASA said.
NASA informed that these operations are happening in a new laboratory designed specifically for the OSIRIS-REx mission.
The aluminum lid was removed inside a glovebox designed to enable working with the large piece of hardware.
The space agency further said that when the TAGSAM is separated from the canister, it will be inserted in a sealed transfer container to preserve a nitrogen environment for up to about two hours.
"This container allows enough time for the team to insert the TAGSAM into another unique glovebox. Ultimately, this speeds up the disassembly process," NASA said.
"There is a very high level of focus from the team — the sample will be revealed with an amazing amount of precision to accommodate delicate hardware removal so as not to come into contact with the sample inside," NASA added.
NASA said that with an array of team members on deck, scientists and engineers at Johnson will work together to complete the disassembly process and reveal the sample to the world in a special live broadcast event on October 11 at 11 a.m. ET.
The space agency's OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) spacecraft released a capsule of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu while flying past the Earth.
NASA said that the asteroid sample landing "isn't just the end of a 7-year, 3.9-billion-mile journey through space. It takes us 4.5 billion years back in time."