Musk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor Found

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk will resign as head of Twitter Inc. as soon as a successor is found, he said in a tweet.

He said he will just run the software and servers teams after he finds a successor.

