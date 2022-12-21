ADVERTISEMENT
Musk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor Found
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk will resign as head of Twitter Inc. as soon as a successor is found, he said in a tweet.
He said he will just run the software and servers teams after he finds a successor.
