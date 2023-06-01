Mr Milkman Launches Distribution Management Solution For Agriculture, F&B Industry

SaaS platform Mr Milkman, which helps dairies and milk brands with customer subscriptions and deliveries, has ventured into the B2B ecosystem for agriculture, food and beverage products with the launch of their distribution management solution platform.

The platform aims to improve supply chain operations of dairy businesses and food, beverage, and agribusiness industries. DMS aims to remove unnecessary waste and inefficiencies by automating demand generation, order tracking, and optimising fulfilment.

"Our goal is to deliver advantages by streamlining the supply chain and enhancing operational efficiencies for the agriculture, food and beverages industry," said Samarth Setia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mr.Milkman.

In India, the distribution of perishable goods—specifically food products, milk, and value-added items—from company warehouses to end customers, distributors, and retailers is a complex process that involves various intermediaries at different stages. Even the Indian dairy industry, which is the world's largest milk producer, faces numerous challenges, such as low productivity, poor milk quality, and inefficient supply chain management. Approximately 3% of the annual milk production in India goes to waste due to inadequate supply chain management, according to a report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry and MRSS. And despite increasing digital advancements, over 80% of dairy farms still rely on manual methods to handle their operations.

Mr Milkman has developed DMS as a one-stop system that offers three primary software components, business portal, distributor app, and field app, designed to improve the distribution process for the agriculture, food and beverage industry.

Accurate and timely information for dairy and agribusinesses is important to identify shrinkage, improve margins, and make informed decisions. To address this, the business portal in the DMS serves as an analytical platform for business owners to get real-time monitoring and reporting insights into the distribution system, order status, delivery schedules, and product movement. The dashboard also helps automate manual processes and allows employees to focus on strategic tasks.

The distributor app helps optimise and automate the ordering process by allowing distributors to create, modify, and process orders directly with the company in real time. The app provides access to data, manages workflows and facilitates communication between the company and the distributors. It also incorporates multiple payment gateways.

The field app enables field agents to manage routes, deliveries and customer information on the go. The app helps streamline operations based on location, items, and payment status and allows agents to add sales. It also aids in tracking reverse logistics, leakages, and wastage.