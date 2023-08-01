More Than 64% MSMEs In IT/ITes Sector Have Digital Maturity Of Over 50%: Vi Business Study

Over 64% of micro, small and medium enterprises in the IT and IT-enabled services sector have surpassed the 50% maturity threshold, according to a recent survey report by Vi Business — the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea.

The Unlocking MSME Growth Insights Study 2023 showed that the IT/ITes sector exhibits an overall digital maturity rate of 59%, highlighting the focus on leveraging digital technologies to enhance customer experience, streamline operations and prioritise data security.

Study Highlights

The study was aimed at understanding the digital maturity of MSMEs — with focus on the IT/ITes sector — and their level of digital adoption. It covered nearly 1 lakh respondents across 16 industries, including media and entertainment, manufacturing, IT/ITes, education, logistics, professional services, banking, construction, and mining. Below are some key highlights.

IT/ITes companies are at the forefront of technology adoption, utilising digital solutions to enhance customer experience and scale their operations securely and efficiently.

78% of survey respondents reported fully or mostly integrated internal systems for easier collaboration.

Over 50% rely on cloud-based security like antivirus programs and cloud firewalls.

MSME sectors such as logistics, media, and manufacturing were found to be higher on the Digital Maturity Index, while retail, education, and hospitality were lower.

Collaboration and productivity, security, cloud and IoT were identified as the technology areas that are helping MSMEs become more digitally mature.

The study also identified certain characteristics displayed by companies that are high on digital maturity. These were: