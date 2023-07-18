Microsoft’s New Corporate AI Products Will Come With A Hefty Price Tag

The pricing announced Tuesday at Microsoft’s partners conference, reflects strong demand for corporate AI products and the cost of running them. Microsoft cloud and AI Chief Scott Guthrie told Bloomberg Businessweek in May that his inbox has been inundated with CEOs asking for access. Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood has said the company’s new AI products will become the software company’s fastest business to hit $10 billion. Still, these kinds of services require expensive computer chips and intense cloud-computing power to do things like answer questions, analyze spreadsheets, generate slide shows and predict future business issues.