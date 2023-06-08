Meta Verified Now Available In India: How To Get Verified On Instagram and Facebook?
Meta Verified users in India will get a verified badge, more protection from impersonation and help when an account owner needs it
Meta has announced that its paid subscription service Meta Verified is available in India.
Mark Zuckerberg shared the update on his Instagram Channel named 'Meta Channel' and stated that Meta Verified is now available in India, the UK and Canada with Brazil coming soon.
"Any previously verified account will maintain its status on Instagram and Facebook for free," he said.
Source: Instagram
What Is Meta Verified?
Meta Verified is a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates an users account with a government ID, proactive account protection and access to account support
How To Become Meta Verified?
Step 1: Select the user profile on Facebook or Instagram and visit the settings
Step 2: Select the Accounts Center and then the Meta Verified option
(If you are eligible, you will find Meta Verified available under your name.)
Step 3: Select a payment method of your choice and make the monthly payment
Step 4: Upload a selfie video along with a government-issued photo ID to verify the user identity
Source: Meta
Once the ID matches the user profile and the account is verified, users cannot change their date of birth or username on their profile.
In case, users have to change it, they’ll have to go through the verification application and Meta Verified subscription process again.
Here are some common FAQs answered by Meta.
Is One Subscription Applicable To Both Platforms?
Users cannot use a single Meta Verified subscription for Instagram and Facebook, instead, they have to apply separately for both platforms.
Meta Verified Subscription Price In India
The cost of Meta Verified in India is Rs 599 for mobile and desktop web (Facebook only), and Rs 699 for iOS and Android.