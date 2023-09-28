Meta To Introduce AI In Instagram, WhatsApp And Messenger: All You Need To Know
Meta Platforms Inc. at its Connect 2023 event announced that it is introducing artificial intelligence (AI) features to its apps.
Customized sticker creation, image editing and a slew of celebrity-faced chatbot characters – all infused with generative AI – are coming to Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, the company said on Wednesday.
“Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done.” Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said during his keynote speech, as per Bloomberg.
"AI is enabling new forms of connection and expression, thanks to the power of generative technologies. And today at Connect, we introduced you to new AI experiences and features that can enhance your connections with others – and give you the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive," Meta said in a statement.
Take a look at the new announcements made by the company at Connect 2023:
AI Stickers
Meta announced new AI stickers that enable users to generate customized stickers for their chats and stories.
"Using technology from and our foundational model for image generation called , our AI tool turns your text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds," Meta said.
This new feature, which is rolling out to select English-language users over the next month in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories, provides infinitely more options to convey how you’re feeling at any moment, the statement said.
AI stickers will roll out to select English language users over the next month.
Image Editing With AI
Soon, users will be able to transform their images or even co-create AI-generated images with friends.
Restyle and backdrop – two new features that are coming soon to Instagram – use the technology from Emu. Backdrop also leverages learnings from our Segment Anything Model, Meta said.
Backdrop changes the scene or background of an image. Prompts like “put me in front of a sublime aurora borealis” or “surrounded by puppies” will cue the tool to create an image of the primary subject in the foreground with the background a user describes.
AI Assistant
Meta AI is a new assistant users can interact with like a person, available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and coming soon to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3.
"It’s powered by a custom model that leverages technology from Llama 2 and our latest large language model (LLM) research," the company said.
In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through the company's search partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.
"Along with Meta AI, there are 28 more AIs that you can message on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. You can think of these AIs as a new cast of characters – all with unique backstories," Meta said.
Meta has partnered with cultural icons and influencers to play and embody some of these AIs. They’ll each have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, so users can explore what they’re all about. To know more about these AIs, click here.