Meta To Introduce AI In Instagram, WhatsApp And Messenger: All You Need To Know

Meta Platforms Inc. at its Connect 2023 event announced that it is introducing artificial intelligence (AI) features to its apps.

Customized sticker creation, image editing and a slew of celebrity-faced chatbot characters – all infused with generative AI – are coming to Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, the company said on Wednesday.

“Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done.” Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said during his keynote speech, as per Bloomberg.

"AI is enabling new forms of connection and expression, thanks to the power of generative technologies. And today at Connect, we introduced you to new AI experiences and features that can enhance your connections with others – and give you the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive," Meta said in a statement.

Take a look at the new announcements made by the company at Connect 2023: