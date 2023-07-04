Meta-Owned Instagram To Launch Twitter-Like App ‘Threads’ Soon: All You Need To Know

Meta Platforms' is expected to launch a new microblogging app, Threads this week. The app, which is said to be Mark Zuckerberg's response to Twitter will be linked to Instagram.

According to a Reuters report, Threads will go live on Thursday. The listing on Apple's App Store describes Threads as 'Instagram’s text-based conversation app'

"Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world," the app description says.

Threads app will collect user data in the form of - browsing history, financial info, location, user content and more.