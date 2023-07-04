Meta-Owned Instagram To Launch Twitter-Like App ‘Threads’ Soon: All You Need To Know
The listing on Apple's App Store describes Threads as 'Instagram’s text-based conversation app'
Meta Platforms' is expected to launch a new microblogging app, Threads this week. The app, which is said to be Mark Zuckerberg's response to Twitter will be linked to Instagram.
According to a Reuters report, Threads will go live on Thursday. The listing on Apple's App Store describes Threads as 'Instagram’s text-based conversation app'
"Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world," the app description says.
Threads app will collect user data in the form of - browsing history, financial info, location, user content and more.
The development comes days after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media platform. Reuters also reported that Twitter users will have to get verified in order to use TweetDeck.
On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted that to address "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulationm" Twitter has applied the following temporary limits: -
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day -
Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day -
New unverified accounts to 300/day
Then on Sunday, Musk said that rate limits have been increased to to 10k, 1k & 0.5k.
Elon Musk's decision has received backlash from Twitter users with many of them threatening to migrate to other platforms.
And Mark Zuckerberg's Threads app can become Twitter's biggest rival yet.