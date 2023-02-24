BQPrimeTechnologyMeta Is Introducing AI Large Language Model Called ‘Llama’
Meta Is Introducing AI Large Language Model Called ‘Llama’

Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.
24 Feb 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Meta Platforms Inc. signage during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his company's newest virtual-reality headset, the Meta Quest Pro, the latest foray into the world of high-end VR devices that Meta Platforms hopes will entice creators and working professionals to adopt its vision for a virtual future. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.”

LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.

