Meta Gets French Antitrust Order Over Ad-Verification Data
Meta Gets French Antitrust Order Over Ad-Verification Data

French advertising verification platform Adloox complained that the company had restricted access to these programs.

04 May 2023, 7:29 PM IST
Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Meta Platforms Inc. is set to start cutting jobs across the company as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerbergs goal of greater efficiency this year.
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was ordered by French antitrust watchdogs to give fair access to its trove of advertising verification data, after they found the U.S. tech giant may have abused its dominance.

In interim measures issued on Thursday, the French competition authority ordered Meta to make changes to its criteria for accessing its advertising data for verification services, as part of its “viewability” and “brand safety” partnerships. 

French advertising verification platform Adloox complained that the company had restricted access to these programs. 

A Meta spokesperson said the company is reviewing the interim decision and considering all its options.

