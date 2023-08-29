Meta CTO Beats Mark Zuckerberg In Typing Competition Using Reality Labs Virtual Keyboard; Watch Video

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared a video on his Instagram page where he used a virtual keyboard developed by Meta's Reality Labs.

He said that the Reality Labs research turns any flat surface into a virtual keyboard with touch typing.

Zuckerberg informed that a typing race was conducted and Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth (Boz) won the competition.

Zuckerberg said he clocked around 100 words per minute but Boz clocked in at almost 120 words per minute.

In the video, we can see a large QR code on a table and people typing as if there is a keyboard there.