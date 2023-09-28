Meta Connect 2023: From Quest 3 To Ray Ban Smart Glasses, Here's The Full List Of Announcements
The company launched its new AI assistant, which will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and soon on Quest 3.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a slew of announcements at the company's annual Connect conference on Wednesday.
Meta launched the much-awaited mixed reality headset Quest 3 and introduced the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection.
The company launched its new AI assistant, which will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and soon on Quest 3. Zuckerberg also announced new AI tools during the event. Here are the highlights:
Meta Quest 3: Features And Price
Meta Quest 3 will hit the shelves on October 10 and pre-orders are open now. The price of the "world’s first mass-market mixed reality headset" is set at $499.99 USD for the 128GB version and $649.99 USD for the 512 GB version.
With double the graphic processing power of Quest 2, Quest 3 is the world’s first device to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform we helped develop in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Meta said.
The company announced that over 100 new and upgraded titles are coming to Meta Quest 3 through the end of 2023.
Over half of those are brand-new apps, and upgrades or MR features are coming to another 50+ titles currently on the Meta Quest Store, Meta said.
To know more Meta Quest 3, read the company's blog here.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Meta, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica announced the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection.
"We redesigned these from the ground up, improving all the core features of the first generation while adding new capabilities that have never been seen on a pair of smart glasses before," Meta said.
The starting price is set at $299 USD. Pre-orders are open now on meta.com and ray-ban.com, and the smart glasses will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting October 17, Meta said.
New AI Experiences
"AI is enabling new forms of connection and expression, thanks to the power of generative technologies. And today at Connect, we introduced you to new AI experiences and features that can enhance your connections with others – and give you the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive," Meta said in a statement.
Here are the new AI announcements:
AI Stickers
Image Editing With AI
Meta AI
New AI characters
"We want these experiences to be safe and trustworthy while bringing new forms of creativity, entertainment, and expression into your day," Meta said.