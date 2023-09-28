Meta Connect 2023: From Quest 3 To Ray Ban Smart Glasses, Here's The Full List Of Announcements

Meta Quest 3 will hit the shelves on October 10 and pre-orders are open now. The price of the "world’s first mass-market mixed reality headset" is set at $499.99 USD for the 128GB version and $649.99 USD for the 512 GB version.

With double the graphic processing power of Quest 2, Quest 3 is the world’s first device to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform we helped develop in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Meta said.

The company announced that over 100 new and upgraded titles are coming to Meta Quest 3 through the end of 2023.

Over half of those are brand-new apps, and upgrades or MR features are coming to another 50+ titles currently on the Meta Quest Store, Meta said.

To know more Meta Quest 3, read the company's blog here.