BQPrimeTechnologyMeta Connect 2023: From Quest 3 To Ray Ban Smart Glasses, Here's The Full List Of Announcements
ADVERTISEMENT

Meta Connect 2023: From Quest 3 To Ray Ban Smart Glasses, Here's The Full List Of Announcements

The company launched its new AI assistant, which will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and soon on Quest 3.

28 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Meta</p></div>
Image Source: Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a slew of announcements at the company's annual Connect conference on Wednesday.

Meta launched the much-awaited mixed reality headset Quest 3 and introduced the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection.

The company launched its new AI assistant, which will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and soon on Quest 3. Zuckerberg also announced new AI tools during the event. Here are the highlights:

Meta Quest 3: Features And Price

Meta Quest 3 will hit the shelves on October 10 and pre-orders are open now. The price of the "world’s first mass-market mixed reality headset" is set at $499.99 USD for the 128GB version and $649.99 USD for the 512 GB version.

With double the graphic processing power of Quest 2, Quest 3 is the world’s first device to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform we helped develop in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Meta said.

The company announced that over 100 new and upgraded titles are coming to Meta Quest 3 through the end of 2023.

Over half of those are brand-new apps, and upgrades or MR features are coming to another 50+ titles currently on the Meta Quest Store, Meta said.

To know more Meta Quest 3, read the company's blog here.

ALSO READ

Meta Rolls Out Higher-Priced Quest 3 Headset, Just Ahead Of Apple’s Vision Pro

Opinion
Meta Rolls Out Higher-Priced Quest 3 Headset, Just Ahead Of Apple’s Vision Pro
Read More

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Meta, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica announced the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection.

"We redesigned these from the ground up, improving all the core features of the first generation while adding new capabilities that have never been seen on a pair of smart glasses before," Meta said.

The starting price is set at $299 USD. Pre-orders are open now on meta.com and ray-ban.com, and the smart glasses will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting October 17, Meta said.

New AI Experiences

"AI is enabling new forms of connection and expression, thanks to the power of generative technologies. And today at Connect, we introduced you to new AI experiences and features that can enhance your connections with others – and give you the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive," Meta said in a statement.

Here are the new AI announcements:

  • AI Stickers

  • Image Editing With AI

  • Meta AI

  • New AI characters

"We want these experiences to be safe and trustworthy while bringing new forms of creativity, entertainment, and expression into your day," Meta said.

ALSO READ

Meta To Introduce AI In Instagram, WhatsApp And Messenger: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Meta To Introduce AI In Instagram, WhatsApp And Messenger: All You Need To Know
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT