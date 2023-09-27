Meta Connect 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect?
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and special guests will unveil the new Meta Quest 3 and other new products at the event.
Social metaverse company Meta’s annual tech conference ‘Meta Connect 2023’ is all set to begin on Wednesday. The two day virtual event will focus on AI and virtual, mixed and augmented realities.
Here is all you need to know about Meta Connect 2023:
Meta Connect 2023: Date And Time
The conference will take place on September 27 and 28. Mark Zuckerberg will kick off Meta Connect 2023 with his keynote at 10:30 PM IST.
Meta Connect 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Live?
Connect’s Keynote will be streamed live on Meta's Facebook page. The Developer State of the Union, developer sessions and more will air live on the Meta for Developers Facebook page.
According to the company, these people should attend Connect 2023:
"Everyone is invited to join us virtually for Connect, where you could:
Get an in-depth look at new Meta products and hear how the metaverse is coming alive today
Experience the latest in AI innovation
Learn how to be the first to get your hands on Meta's new products and technologies
Hear from Meta’s community of developers, builders and creators."
Meta Connect 2023: Schedule
Day 1
Keynote: 10 AM PST
Post Keynote: Building the Future with Michael Abrash and Andrew "Boz" Bosworth
Developer State of the Union: 11:45 PM PST
State of Compute: Maximizing Performance on Meta Quest: 2 PM PST
Growing Your VR Business on Meta Quest: 3 PM PST
Code Llama Unlocked: The New Code Generation Model: 3 PM PST
Beyond 2D: How Kurzgesagt Scaled to VR: 4 PM PST
Discover the World of Meta for Work: 4 PM PST
For a detailed schedule and list of speakers, click here.
Meta Connect 2023: What To Expect?
According to Engadget, the Quest 3, which will be launched is expected to cost $500. Mark Zuckerberg had teased the device on his Instagram a few weeks ago.
"Some moments building and playing with Quest 3 over the last year. It's a real breakthrough in bringing mixed reality to everyone," he wrote.