Mercedes Benz To Add Open AI's ChatGPT Into Its Cars; All You Need To Know

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will add ChatGPT in its cards in the United States.

In a press release on Thursday, the company said that it by adding ChatGPT, voice control via the MBUX Voice Assistant's Hey Mercedes will become "even more intuitive."

An optional programme will start June 16, 2023 in the U.S. for over 900.000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system, Mercedes said.

Customers can participate via the Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme”

The company said that Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform.