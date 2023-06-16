BQPrimeTechnologyMercedes Benz To Add Open AI's ChatGPT Into Its Cars; All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes Benz To Add Open AI's ChatGPT Into Its Cars; All You Need To Know

Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations.

16 Jun 2023, 3:15 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source : Mercedes</p></div>
Source : Mercedes

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will add ChatGPT in its cards in the United States.

In a press release on Thursday, the company said that it by adding ChatGPT, voice control via the MBUX Voice Assistant's Hey Mercedes will become "even more intuitive."

An optional programme will start June 16, 2023 in the U.S. for over 900.000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system, Mercedes said.

Customers can participate via the Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme”

The company said that Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform.

Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations, Mercedes said.

"Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road," according to the statement.

“The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives," Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement said.

Mercedes Benz Models With ChatGPT Implementation

According to the press release by Mercedes, these vehicles with MBUX model series will have this feature. 

  • A 238

  • C 118

  • C 167

  • C 238

  • C 253

  • C 254

  • C 257

  • H 247

  • N 293

  • R 232

  • S 213

  • V 167

  • V 177

  • V 295

  • V 297

  • W 206

  • W 213

  • WV 223

  • X 167

  • X 243

  • X 247

  • X 253

  • X 254

  • X 294

  • X 296

  • Z 223 

  • Z 296

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT